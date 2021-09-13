His Experience On Buying Cars Online

Lmao, i bought a car last year September via one of these instagram car pages and till date, the car is yet to be delivered.

I don chop story tire

Firstly, he said the car broke down when he was on his way to deliver so he asked me to wait for him to get me another one, i waited for like 2months with me disturbing him.

2ndly, he finally delivered and he lied it’s a 2011 model but when it came I discovered it’s 2006 so he came back to pick it up and he promised that he ordered another one and i should wait.

I waited with me also still asking for updates daily, lol, July he said the car came but he sold it already because he thought i was no longer interested.

We don dey untop the matter since July, at least make e refund my money when i paid, dollar was sha still 450, now dollar don useless and e suppose don mAke money from my money.

It’s funny to me and i just decided to share because i am tired

1)Don’t buy online

2) pay at the carlot and drive away with your car immediately

