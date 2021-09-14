Hisbah Police Destroy 3600 Bottles Of Beer (Photo, Video)

Kano State Police AKA Hisbah Police were captured destroying 3600 bottles of beer hidden behind bags of chicken feed, IgbereTV reports.

The car was going from Kwanar Dangora to Kiru town of Kano.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fq-uLnp5-ZI

