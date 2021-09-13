Islamic Police, Hisbah Seize Truck Of 3,600 Crates Of Beer In Kano

The truck was said to have started its journey from Kwanar Dangora to Kiru town in Kano State.

The Kano State Hisbah Board has seized a truck loaded with 3,600 crates of assorted beer covered with bags of chicken feeds.

In a video shared by BBC pidgin, the Commander General of the Board, Harun Ibn-Sina, was seen with some other members of the board uncovering the camouflage as they recovered some crates piled behind the bags of feeds.

The truck was said to have started its journey from Kwanar Dangora to Kiru town in Kano State.

This comes five days after the Islamic police confiscated two vehicles loaded with 5,760 cartons of assorted beer on the Kano-Madobi road.

The Public Relations Officer of the board, Lawan Ibrahim-Fagge, had disclosed this last Wednesday.

The statement quoted the Commander¬¬-General of the board as saying that the perpetrators were apprehended by Hisbah officials around 4am on Wednesday.

“Hisbah board has prohibited the sale of beer in the state to avoid being intoxicated,” he said.

Ibn-Sina added that the board would continue to sustain the fight against drugs and other intoxicating substances among youths in the state.

He commended the efforts of the Hisbah corps, volunteers and stakeholders, for their commitment, adding that the unwholesome practice had been a source of concern to the society.

The commander-general said efforts at ridding the society of the menace of drugs and other intoxicants would be sustained.

Despite condemnation from Nigerians, the Hisbah group has continued its push for the Islamic agenda in the North.

The group is also notorious for destroying truckloads of alcoholic drinks.

The agency, established to enforce Sharia law in some states in the region, recently placed a ban on the use of mannequins.

It also banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers and playing of music at social events by disk jockeys.

A barber and his customers were also arrested recently for haircuts that were offensive to Islam.

Also, in March 2021, Hisbah operatives arrested two men suspected of sending pornographic materials to a married woman.

The suspects were traced and arrested after the woman complained to the board.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/09/13/islamic-police-hisbah-seize-truck-3600-crates-beer-kano

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...