Hollywood Actor, Norm Macdonald, ‘Saturday Night Live’ Comedian Dies

Hollywood actor and comedian, Norm Macdonald has died.

MacDonald best known for his role in comedy series ‘The Saturday Night Live’ died on Tuesday, September 14 his manager has revealed.

Actor and comedian, Norm Macdonald, best known for his roles on

His death came after a nine-year private battle with cancer, his management firm, Brillstein Entertainment said.

Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald’s longtime producing partner and friend, was with the comedian when he died, according to reports.

Hoekstra says that though Macdonald had been battling cancer for nearly a decade, he was determined to keep his health struggles private, and away from his family, friends and fans.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Canadian-born Macdonald began his career as a writer on Roseanne, a job he held from 1992 to 1993. He went on to appear on SNL from 1993 to 1998. He anchored the show’s “Weekend Update” segment for three seasons.

After his SNL stint, Macdonald started his own sitcom, The Norm Show, for three years. Throughout his career, Macdonald appeared in films including Billy Madison, Funny People, Grown Ups, and TV series including Sunnyside, Girlboss and The Middle.



