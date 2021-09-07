Hollywood Star, Michael K. Williams Found Dead (Pictures)

The Wire’ star, Michael K. Williams, 54, is found dead of suspected heroin overdose in his Brooklyn penthouse

The Wire star Michael K. Williams has been found dead of a suspected heroin overdose inside his luxury Brooklyn penthouse.

The 54-year-old was discovered unconscious and face-down in the living room of his Williamsburg apartment by his nephew on Monday afternoon, a law enforcement source told The New York Post.

A doorman subsequently called 911 claiming Williams was ‘unresponsive’ and ‘felt cold’. Medics rushed to the scene, but declared the actor dead at 2:12pm.

Williams’ nephew went around to the apartment complex to check up on the star, who reportedly hadn’t been heard from in several days.

Heroin was said to be found on the star’s kitchen table, and drug paraphernalia was allegedly discovered elsewhere in the apartment.

A police source told The Post: ‘No foul play is indicated. [There was] no forced entry, and the apartment was in order.’

However, Staci DuPont, who is married to the nephew who found Williams’ body, told DailyMail.com that she did not believe reports the death was drug related.

‘That’s not factual. We don’t have anything more to say at this time,’ she stated.

She went on to pay tribute to Williams, saying ‘He meant everything to us. He was a wonderful, beautiful, loving person. He’d give you the shirt off his back. He was always there to help anybody who needed him, whether family or friends. It’s a great loss to us.’

Williams was best known for his role in the hit HBO series The Wire, which ran from 2002 to 2008. However, he also won praise for his role in last year’s drama, Lovecraft Country for which he is currently nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The Emmys are scheduled to be held on September 19 – and Williams was a hot favorite to take home the gong.

Another of his nephews, Arvance Williams, told DailyMail.com that his famous uncle was excited about jetting to Los Angeles to attend the awards show in less than two weeks time.

‘I was just with him. I just bought him some fabric so he can go to the Emmys, to put under his blazer. He just got nominated for an Emmy, and he was going to LA, so he was real excited about that,’ Arvance Williams stated.

Williams shot to international fame playing gay stick-up man Omar Little in The Wire. President Barack Obama once described The Wire as his favorite show and Omar as his favorite character.

HBO released a statement following news of Williams death, which read: ‘We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael K. Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years. While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.’

Williams is survived by an adult son named Elijah.

The star was last linked to actress Tasha Smith, who last shared a snap of herself with Williams late last year.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9963685/amp/The-star-Wire-actor-Michael-K-Williams-dead-New-York-City-apartment.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...