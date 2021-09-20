Suspected arsonists set ablaze another office of the Independent Electoral Commissioner (INEC) in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu this morning September 19, Newspremises reports.

According to eyewitnesses, the arsonists climbed through the perimeter fence to gain access to the office before setting it ablaze.

The fire, which started in the early hours of Sunday, did substantial damage to the INEC office before the quick response of the Fire Service helped to salvage the situation.

This brings to four the number of INEC offices destroyed in the state in the last four months.

source: https://newspremises.com.ng/hoodlums-raze-inec-office-in-enugu-photos/

