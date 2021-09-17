How American Media Reported Wizkid’s Show Vs Nigerian Media (Pictures)

American magazine ‘VIBE’ report:

The man that is taking Afrobeats around the world, comes to New York and sets the stage ablaze.

He left the Brooklyn crowd wanting for nothing in his effort of giving energy for three hours with his longtime sound selector, DJ Tunez. With Afrobeats becoming more and more of a dominant sound, Wizkid is currently embarked on his first full worldwide tour, hitting London as well. But the young king was focused on the show at hand with high energy and crowd engagement while they sang “Show Me The Money” word for word.

In a strong showing of his star power, Wizkid didn’t have any openers for his show. He did have an incredible list of celebrity guests that came to enjoy the night: Jidenna, Vic Mensa, King Promise, Paedae of R2Bees, Winnie Harlow, Swizz Beatz, Leomie Anderson, Joan Smalls, Nana Kwabena, KDDO (formally known as Kiddominant), LAX, and Tunji Balogun newly appointed CEO of Def Jam (responsible for Wizkid signing to RCA in 2016).

For the height of showmanship, the crowd lit their phones up during the performance of “Smile,” and the quick rendition of “Killing Me Softly”—which transitioned into “Blessed”—was epic. Starboy FC came out in full force with Nigerian flags waving high. Wiz rocked a slightly burnt rustic orange outfit styled by Karen Binns.

https://www.vibe.com/news/events/wizkid-brooklyn-tour-stop-1234628364/

Meanwhile sahara reporters report:

Wizkid’s show flops because the crew members including his personal stylist and bodyguard are held down in Lagos over their inability to secure a date for an interview at the US Embassy.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/09/14/nigerian-music-star-wizkid%E2%80%99s-us-tour-flops-american-embassy-lagos-delays-visa-appointment

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...