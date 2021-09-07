‘How Armed Robbers Used My Sister’s Bank Details To Collect Bank Loan’

READ AND LEARN

Two days ago, Sunday 5th September, my sister, her 4 friends and 4 other customers were robbed at an eatery in Ogunlana Drive Surulere.

Time of the day 2pm!

Most people, just like her were coming from church and having a good time at the good time at an eatery.

The three criminals walked in, one at a time, hey hey, surrounded everybody and took all their phones. They went inside the inner room, took laptops and some money and left. They injured some people. My sister was unlucky, her bag was on top of the table, one just casually grabbed it and walked out. No gun shots.

They took all their phones. Then my sister’s bag had, two phones, 3 ATM cards money, ID cards, driver’s licence etc.

After the theives, for most of them, their first time encounters, they sat there, traumatised, crying, panicky, confused etc.

They called the police, it took till 5:30pm before the police arrived, the resturant replayed CCTV, they guys faces were seen, some other abrakadabra and told they were told to come back to station for statement the next day (Monday).

Monday morning first, she went to GTB and she was informed that the criminals took a loan of 500k from her account because it was her salary account.

Unbelieveable, right? YES!

