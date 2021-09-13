How Do I Change The Email Address I Gave To JAMB?

Good day everyone in the house.

When this year’s supply of email accounts to 55019 commenced, I did mine successfully and shared the testimony to the members of a WhatsApp aspirants group. I started getting inboxes from other members which were mostly ones asking me to help them do theirs. I started and was finding it relatively easy to do that for them. I would type out the email addresses the way they should be and instruct them to copy and send to 55019.

It was just the day before yesterday that a friend called in, telling me of how I f*cked him up; that it was a wrong email address that I used for him. I revisited the exact chat and saw that a mistake of one letter was made by me. I felt bad instantly. We have all been sharing our scores and this particular guy did well. It’s as if I am about to shatter his dreams.

He has gone to a CBT centre and he didn’t succeed in changing the address. I know deep down that he now has serious dislike for me. That is why I need you to help me.

Wizards in the house , what do I do? I have tried a lot, and I mean a lot of things to maneuver this. I even went ahead to create account with that wrong email, but it’s taken. I sent that email address a mail, asking for help by supplying me with those credentials. My smartness is failing me. Help!

