How Do I Get Rid Of Bed Bug?

Please, bed bug is actually one of my greatest fear growing up. I can’t just imagine having it in my room back then due to people experiences… The shame, if it follows me outside. Lo, and behold, I can’t really say how it got it into my room. My fear has turn to reality now… I rented a room, clean it bought everything new, and after a year I allowed a friend to stay with me, whether it was from him or I got it somewhere else I don’t know, but i am dying inside seeing it, I have tried all that I know… Killing it alone makes me wanna vomit… Please, what should I do, to eradicate this enemy.

