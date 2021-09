Hello Nairalanders!



My face is always OILY and it also cause PIMPLES on my face because of that I stop applying cream on my face, and the resultant is causing pimples on my face..

even after taking my bath in less than an hour oil will pop out from my face even if I’m under an air-conditioned…

please how do I stop these.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...