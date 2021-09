Business men and women out there, I’d really like to know how you people cope with this much charges from banks.

I went out since morning to hustle only for me to come back with more shortage than I even left the house with,not a single profit for my struggle..I checked and boom bank charge crushed me.i never get this much ever

e pain me sha

