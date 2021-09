Hey! Guys.

I want to know how fast can a 5 or bedroom duplex be built? I mean in how many weeks?

Let’s assume whatever money that will be needed is readily available, dry land is also available and cleared of trees and bushes.

Drawings and render also available.

Building is a contemporary design.

I’ll appreciate it if anyone with idea gives a breakdown.

If you also have a rough estimate of the cost please let us know.

