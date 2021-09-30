‘How I Got Scammed Of N320k At Computer Village’

so yesterday, I had to visit a police station for d first time in my life as a result of my 1st computer village scam. did those guys scam me mehnn (and to think it was a popular store)… me wey think say I street

My experience with the Police officers…?

never have I felt more helpless in my entire life than when I was in that police station

if it was when popsy was still alive and I was still in the cantoment, na just soldiers I for resolve my issue

When I reported the issue to the police officers I met at the counter(2 females), the first thing they said was that before they can answer me at all, I would have to sort them with 30thousand naira that they are very busy people

in that very moment, I knew I already almost lost the case cause it would eventually become a game of numbers i.e d person who could sort the most

I knew I was not going to compete with one big Igbo man who owns abt 4 stores in computer village

for a moment though, I almost considered giving them the 30k because of the amount involved but then Sapa had me violently by the neck…

so about the scam…

earlier this month, I decided to switch from an android to an iOS device(Xs Max). Went to slot but they did not have the exact model I wanted. A friend of mine had just gotten an iOS device so I asked him where he got it and he referred me to BIGTECHDEVICES on Instagram. He also stated they deliver at home which was a plus for me.

I ordered and it got delivered to me

my brother uses an identical device and he’s also a phone engineer.

The next day after the purchase, I noticed something on the screen and showed it to by brother, he immediately said the phone was not a new one(now there was no way for him to vex the product before purchase because I bought it online). Tahh I rebuked him in Jesus name immediately. Phone dat I cut nylon myself

I continued flexing my phone like that

a week after using d phone, d battery health dropped from 100% to 93% and usually this should take up to a year before dropping to 93%. I still choose self denial over reasoning cause no way I spent that money and cut nylon myself only for me to get a substandard product.

What I discovered yesterday was the straw that broke the camels back and had me marching to computer village (I was going to take my junior brother along but he wasn’t around) after looking for their address online. I realized the phone was coupled in Nigeria.

I learnt a few things yesterday

not only is the police force grossly incompetent, they are wildly corrupt and lack human empathy.

Just because a celebrity is following a brand/store does not make them legit (donjazzy follows them so it gave them some form of credibility) – I am not by this faulting celebrities directly for promoting brands

If you’d have to order electronics online, make sure this from a very well know and credible store

The police is not your friend

Avoid trouble as best as you can

after so much deliberation, the officers accepted 10k. Escorted me to d store where I ordered d phone and picked up one of the sales boy. d boy explained 2 dem at d station that as he has already told me before, I’d have to drop d phone and come back after 2 weeks. This was unacceptable for me and for a moment it was for the officers too

they told the boy 2 invite his Oga, he said d oga was not around. Then they asked him to write a statement, he then immediately said the Oga was back.

The instance the oga walked into the station, it was as if the police officers we switched right b4 my eyes. They were licking his ass �

Right in my front, they were also asking him to sort cause they can see he is such a nice man. (Game of numbers)

for the small remaining part of this story…

guys dem get me proper mehnn like scam me proper left and mehnn but I no go too talk am make una no laugh me �

after the Oga sorted them, the police officers asked me to follow him back to his shop that he would sort my issue. I objected, insisted the man told us in the station what he was going to do when we get to his shop. The police officers said I should not worry at all, I should just follow him back that he seems like a nice person

He then told one of the female officers to escort us back to his shop to collect more cash. We got to his shop, he sorted her and she left the 2 of us immediately after arriving.

it was just me and the Goliath looking man in his office with his staff at the front side of the office. He tried apologizing in his own weird way stating that he won’t be able to refund my money but would get me a replacement. While I was seated waiting for d replacement, 2 different customers(1which seemed like a very impatient Lagos tout) came with very similar complaints of which he refunded their cash righ in my front.

For my replacement phone he said he did not have it in stock anymore and called one of his fellow traders to sell for him.

my replacement phone arrived packed and sealed just like the first one. He broke the seal, apologized one more time. He even showed me the transfer he made from his friend he got the phone from complaining he was actually running at a lost bcs he is having to buy if more than the cost I originally purchased it

Checked all I needed to check to ensure I don’t get scammed again. Everything was in place.

Left computer village feeling a little bit compensated and like a bad guy

Omoor only for me to get home and for my brother to confirm this morning that the new phone I was given again was actually a used phone too…

Omoor I just weak. Let me drop my pen here as I am still in perpetual confusion

