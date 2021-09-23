‘How I Was Able To Stop Dating Women Below My Standard’

I earlier created a thread asking for help from NL members on why do I date girls not up to my standard… link below

https://www.nairaland.com/6535052/why-keep-dating-women-below

Right now my people, I have the solution, forget it o,no one knows u better than yourself, you are the knower” of your situation, well I simply observed if you want to date classy people you have to get classy with…

1)Good clothes

2)Good perfume

3)A good ride

4)A good ride again

5)A good ride again and again.

With this ladies of class will follow u,so hustle hard my people.

Thank you

