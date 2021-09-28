‘How I Was Kidnapped, Beaten & Robbed On My Way To Work In Lagos’ – A Nairalander

happened on the 24th of August 2021.

I was heading to work as usual, 6.00am, 6.05am, 6.10am that’s my time frame almost everyday except for rainy days.

So, I got to Ogugu Bustop waiting for the next available car heading to Lekki, about 5 minutes later an Honda Pilot drove in calling Lekki with just the driver and a passenger unknown to me that these guys are four well dressed like bankers, so the two other guys were standing in crowd with others and they entered the vehicle so I did as well.

There’s no way you could have noticed that these guys are criminals.

The car moved about 5 minutes away from the bus stop and they pointed gun at me immediately my spirit left and came back, they collected my bag, collected my phones, I was beaten blue black, one guy was busy hitting my knees with wheel spanner, the other was giving formatting slaps and knocks, he then massed robb and sand in my eyes…….. Mhen the pain was unbearable…… They collected my ATMs, Phones, Laptop, The cash I had on me, Wallet, Wrist watch, ID cards and they moved 100k out of my account, as at that time I could barely see anything again but the driver was telling the guys at the back to kill me and throw me off the road….. In there I was saying my last prayers……. Only for them to stop and push me down the vehicle, peeps came to my rescue and I narrated my ordeal to them. Dropped me off at Ilupeju

……

.

It took me a week to recover my vision. As I speak I still feel pains mhennnn

This Is My Testimony!!!!

I’ll update you guys how I was helped by the police and the amount I’ll pay to track those guys……. E go shock you too

Stay Safe Guys!!!…

