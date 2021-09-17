How Iheanacho, Ndidi And Osimhen Performed In The Leicester Versus Napoli Match

Leicester City versus Napoli is the biggest match of the Europa League Group Stage fixtures. The clubs have proven to be consistent performers in their various leagues over the years. Football fans anticipate the result from this match, particularly fans in Nigeria.

Leicester has Super Eagles defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forwards Kelechi Iheanacho in their team. Striker Victor Osimhen is part of the Napoli team visiting the King Power Stadium to face Leicester.

The game was not disappointing as both teams delivered exciting performances worthy of watching. The game ended in a 2 – 2 draw, with each of Leicester’s goals scored by Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes, while Osihmen scored a brace to earn Napoli a point.

Let’s review how the Super Eagles players performed against each other:

1. Kelechi Iheanacho – Leicester City

Iheanacho was influential as he assisted Leicester’s second goal, scored by Harvey Barnes in the 64th-minute goal. Iheanacho was later substituted for Jamie Vardy at the 89th minute, immediately after Osimhen’s equalizer, as Brendan Rodgers searched for a winning goal. A 7/10 performance.

2. Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester City

Ndidi was solid as usual for Leicester at the heart of the midfield with his tackling and interceptions. He would eventually end the game badly after seeing a red card from a second yellow card in the 93rd minute. His team could scale through regardless of being reduced to 10 men considering the red card came late. A 5.5/10 performance

3. Victor Osimhen – Napoli

Osimhen scored Napoli’s two goals of the game in the 69th anon.87th minutes, helping Napoli gain a point in the game. The man of the match award winner left it late, as Leicester was already leading 2 – 0 before he switched on and fired.

Aside from his goal, Osimhen was active throughout the game by chasing down the opposition’s defense and going into tackles to help his team. A 9.5/10 performance rating is ideal for the Nigerian striker.

Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

