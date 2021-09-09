How IRT Operatives Arrested Suspected Kidnappers Of Ex-Governor Dariye’s Father

The Operatives of the Intelligence Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested eight notorious high-profile kidnapping suspects.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that they were arrested following Police investigations into the abduction and eventual murder of Pa Dariye Dafwan, the late father of former Governor of Plateau State, in Horop community, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Pa Dariye was abducted on 17th June, 2020 and shot dead eight days after the criminals collected a ransom of ten million Naira from the family of the deceased. The arrest of the suspects follows unrelenting efforts by the Police to ensure perpetrators of the dastardly act are arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

The breakthrough, which led to the arrest of the suspects, began with the arrest of one Twenty-three year old Abubakar Mohammed a.k.a Buba, a native of Gada Biyu in Daffo District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. Buba is one of the principal suspects in the kidnap operation. The confession of the suspect revealed how they abducted and murdered the nonagenarian, assisted the Police team in apprehending seven other members of the gang which were as follows:- Ya’u Saidu aka Ya’u Kaban m’ 40yrs, from Kaban Village, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Titus Ezekiel 34yrs from from Horop, Bokkos LGA, Dauda Isah ‘m’ 30yrs, from Horop, Sunday Ibrahim m’ 35yrs, Mushere tribe from Horop, Mangut Shumwar ‘m’ 30yrs, from Horop, Henry Amos ‘m’ 35yrs native of Horop, and Jethro Ngusen ‘m’ 57yrs, native of Horop.

Investigations further revealed that it was Jethro Ngusen, the mastermind and convener of the gang, that instructed one of the gang members, Mangut Shumwar to kill Pa Dariye because he feared that Pa Dariye might recognize the suspects since majority of them were from the same village with the deceased. Jethro was also identified as the one who took custody of the ransom and later shared the proceeds of the crime amongst the gang members. https://pmexpressng.com/how-irt-operatives-arrested-8-notorious-kidnap-suspects

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...