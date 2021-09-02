How Many Times Has Buhari Worn Suit Since He Came Into Power? (Photos)

Please since Buhari took over as the President of Nigeria, how many times have you guys seen him on suit except that his campaign period.



In 2014, when I styled this great man for his official campaign shoot, it was an incredibly humbling and enlightening experience. Our President is precisely detailed and dignified gentleman.

He was a little hesitant about wearing a suit; He told me, ‘This is the first time I will be wearing a suit in 20 years, I hope you perform some magic.’ He added this last part with a laugh. One year later I’m honoured to wish you a very happy birthday Sir and very grateful for the opportunity to take part in the history you made. Cheers to My President! Concept & Brief : @stateCraft @debolalagos MoodBoard @debolalagos Photographer @kelechiamadiobi Complete OUCHfit : @ouchaholics

