How Ordinary N500 Aboniki Balm Healed Me Of Chronic Waist Pain

God bless the manufacturer of Aboniki Balm. The person deserves a national award

Been battling a chronic waist pain for the past few weeks. I couldn’t bend or do other things and I feel excruciating pain a lot.
I have used lots of medications, including the ones given to me by my company’s HMO all to no avail.

Yesterday a friend of mine who noticed my condition suggested Aboniki balm. At first I rejected the idea because of the way people complain about the peppery way Aboniki feels after rubbing on their body.

I later had a second thought and I bought it at a shop opposite my house for N500. Five minutes after application, the pain eased and I was able to bend my back.. Something I couldn’t do for many days. Aboniki rescued me from waist pain.

