How Patronage By Internet Fraudsters Ruin Businesses

Years back yahoo wasn’t something people wanted to be associated with, in first person or third person sef. Now it has been normalized and in the long list of the justification for yahoo, there is this one that stands out- YAHOO BOYS HELP THE ECONOMY AND SMALL TO MEDIUM SCALE BUSINESS. This is supposed to make us appreciate them right? Interesting.

Do yahoo boys actually help businesses? In a way they do. In fact, they do.

BUT…

It is a Greek gift!

Case study: A hangout spot a colleague introduced us to.

This spot is somewhere on the Island (I won’t be mentioning its name). In the evenings you would see workers, businessmen, lovers and people who generally loved some quiet there. Cool retro music serenading the air. Let’s just relass and forget the troubles in Nigeria.

All of a sudden, the music went from Lionel Richie’s All Night Long to Sho ni CC, Load am cash app, Cashout, O ni maga bill am. People tried to caution the DJ, but he has obviously been bought over by these yahoo boys who were at different tables with their balenciaga-wearing girlfriends. The customer service nosedived and it became normal to hear customers shouting that they were ignored by waiters/waitresses to attend to these boys, even when they placed their orders first. We (my colleagues and I) got tired of the new model and decided to stay off. We know how much we earn and we were not ready to drag space or compete with dorime boys.

As with everything, they got tired of that lounge. They always get tired of things, be it animate or inanimate. They moved to another lounge and because of them, lots of customers have run away, never to come back.

The last time I visited that place, it wasn’t like its usual self. I don’t know what the owner would do to get back on his feet and I hope the money he made from them would last long enough.

Except your niche is designed to cater for them, seeing that they would be around for a while, lol. I think a business owner shouldn’t get overly excited by their patronage.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...