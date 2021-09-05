How Rihanna made her $1.7 Billion Wealth

Rihanna is worth $1.7 Billion .According to Forbes. She is the world second richest entertainer (Oprah is the wealthiest showbiz and entertainment personality in the world). Recently, a celebrity photographer asked RiRi, what it means to have such fabulous wealth. Her answer was simply, ” God is Good.

Gistmaster gathered how Rihanna made her $1.7 Billion net worth is from her line of beauty products. Most of the wealth came from her Fenty Beauty company. She has a lingerie company too. It all account for $1.4 of her fantabulous wealth.

