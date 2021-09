Good morning nairalanders

Pls I have a program at abuja In the morning on Friday and I don’t have enough money for flight like my other Rich colleagues, so night bus become the only option for me and my guy.

Our office insist we most work on Thursday and most be in abuja on Friday by 1pm

Which motor park should I go to get a night bus ticket to abuja

Pls any body that have useful idea should help me.

Lagos to abuja by night

