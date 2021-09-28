How To Avoid Catastrophic Engine Failure



Quick test to see if exhaust gasses can exit the combustion chamber instantly via the Catalytic converters.

This test can be applied to almost any vehicle.

In testing fuel pressure.

Note that expected fuel pressure values differ across vehicles. Also instant pressure and pressures after running pump for hours might differ.

This should only be done only after proper diagnosis.

Finally if you notice vehicle becomes Sluggish when driving DO NOT PUSH HARD ON THE THROTTLE, drive slow and easy.

Happy viewing .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-0yRfyc9HQ

