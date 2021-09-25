How To Write A Good CV With No Work Experience

Tips for writing a great CV with no work experience

Are struggling to write a great CV when you have no work experience? This is what you need to know.

Searching for job can be like the challenges one encounter while climbing to a mountain top especially when you don’t have any work experience. Then how are you supposed to write a CV when you don’t have anything to write about.

Well don’t let that be an hindrance, because most times the candidate with most experience sometimes doesn’t always get the job. Recruiters are looking for more than just experience, so as a job-seeker it is important to use your CV to showcase who you are and why you are a great fit for the job.

Listed below are tips to help you in writing good CV.

1. Tailor your CV to the Job – the first thing you need to do is to make sure your CV is tailored to the job you are applying for which it is very important. Because your CV with no work experience needs to focus on your skills rather than the experience you don’t have. In order to tailor your CV to the job, scan the job posted and pull out all the relevant skills and qualifications the recruiter is looking for, and then you include them to your personal statement or add it to your dedicated skill column in your CV.

2. Create a good Personal statement – creating a good Personal statement is another important aspect on the CV because it is the first statement recruiter get to read, so it’s needs to be good. Write about three to five lines statement about yourself, stating your skills and what makes you the perfect candidate for the role applied for. It should be short and concise

3. Thinking outside the job role – by treating your voluntary experiences like jobs can make a recruiter to consider you. Thereby, it is ideal to add up charitable work experience or voluntary work you join or were engaged in because you would have certainly gained valuable skills doing it and which also make your CV looks great.

4. Highlights on your transferable skills – most employers understands that whilst candidates might not have the exact experience they are looking for, most of them will have transferrable skills. These are skills that a candidate may have learnt in another job that can be utilised and relevant in the work place. E.g, management experience, customer service, etc. A candidate with little or no relevant work experience can highlight these skills in their CV.

5. Cover letter – Many atimes most candidate overlook this aspect, but it is important as a CV, as there is no enough room on a CV to go in detail why you are the best candidate for the job especially when you are lacking in the particular work experience. A cover letter gives you a better chance to showcase you personality and highlight the relevant skills you posses to the recruiter explaining why you are the best fit for that role. It must be concise and professional.

6. Using the right Keywords – These are the specific skills and qualifications relevant to the role that you are applying for from the jobs posted. It is important to mention these keywords in your CV assuming you have the right skills otherwise your CV has little to no chance of passing the ATS (applicant tracking system).

7. Personality- Recruiters look for more than just the right work experience, they are also looking for the right personality to fit with the company. When it comes to your CV, it’s important to think outside your work history and look at the potential skills, experience and personal traits that may be desirable to a recruiter for a particular role. You may not have the exact experience the recruiter is looking for but if you can create a CV that stands out, you might just get the long awaited phone call you have been waiting for by showing your personality.

