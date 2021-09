Thursday evening was a Wow day for some residents of Ndiohia community, after a huge pyton suggested to be 11.13 feet long made it’s way into the compound of a farmer and attack his sheeps, the bla of the 2nd sheep alert nearby youths who attacked the Snake, but it was already too late to rescue any of the sheeps, while the pyton is currently going under preparation of satisfying youths hungry stomachs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1YlAQaqM8iU

