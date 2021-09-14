Hushpuppi: President Buhari Will Have Final Say On Abba Kyari’s Fate – Minister

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

The Minister of Police Affair, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari will take the final decision on suspended former Head of the Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Dingyadi, who disclosed this while featuring as a guest on Channels Television programme ‘Politics Today’ monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT said the federal government is trying to ensure that due diligence is done on the matter because it has international connotations.

According to the Minister “The issue of Abba Kyari has become a public domain and I think by now everybody has heard that the police in their very wisdom, in their usual way of becoming transparent and fair to all have set up a committee to investigate all these allegations”.

“We have also reported that the committee has submitted the report to the IGP. We have also submitted this report and recommendations to the Attorney-General of the Federation for legal opinion, thereafter, we will take it to Mr.President for final consideration”.

“So, you can see that even though this matter is a local matter here, it has some international connotations. We have to do some due diligence to ensure that we do the right thing. We have to do some consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Justice before a final decision will be taken”.

“But what is important is that Nigerians should know that the police management is up and doing and they have done what they are supposed to do. I hope people will wait and see what actions will be taken on this matter”.

It will be recalled that Kyari had been indicted by the FBI in a $1.1 million Internet scam allegedly carried out by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, commonly known as Hushpuppi and four others.

The commission had earlier suspended Kyari with effect from July 31 pending the outcome of the police investigation.

https://independent.ng/hushpuppi-president-buhari-will-have-final-say-on-abba-kyaris-fate-minister/

