“I Always Wonder, Who Gives Men Money When They’re Broke” – Nigerian Lady

A Nigerian lady has empathized with men over how they survive whenever they are financially incapacitated.

The young woman wondered how men get money for food whenever things are terribly bad as she never experienced some of the struggles they complain about no matter how broke she was.

Taking to Twitter via her handle Udara @Caviarpurple, The Nigerian Lady expressed deep concern while recounting stories of male students drinking garri, and trekking to and fro class due to brokenness.

She wrote; ”I always wonder how men survive when they are broke.



Who gives you money? How do you feed?

Who holds you down till things get better?

Back in University, you’ll see boys soaking garri for hours, mixing pap with garri to make it thicker, combining leftover meals (beans and indomie) etc.

Some will tell you how they trekked to & fro classes.

Some never held or used latest phones

Used to make me worry

Because regardless of how broke I was in school, I never experienced all this.

Now that we are all grown and working, I’m just thinking about the ways y’all survive now.”

