I Am Confused: Please Advise Me!

Nairaland has always been a place of resort when it comes to finding lasting solution to one’s problem/albatross as this platform is beclouded with cerebral intellectuals.

==> I am a young man of 27 years old from an average background. I’m currently outside the country earning little above #200k doing blue colar job in one of the Emirates of UAE. I have NCE certificate in one of the Colleges of Education in Nigeria of which I intended to further into Degree(BSc) in Nigeria before travel opportunity showcased which I obliged.

However, I wish to migrate to one the European countries preferably through study route(as one of the easy way to migrate) so as to acquire my Degree(Bsc, because I have great passion for education) and to improve my life(you understand) before considering anything else.

I have been saving larger portion of my salaries to around #2.7m which is not enough for my plan but i’m still managing my work and still saving to actualize my plan with the help of God.

Sorry I forgot to tell you intellectuals that I’m the only Son among 6 children and I’m sinlge. Now, my mother back home is trying to tell me to start a building project on our vacant land and indirectly proposing ‘getting married’ to me as the larger part of her prayers when discussing on phone is how God should give me a good woman, the loving woman…(you know African Mothers’).

It’s good to note that my elder sisters have birthed children so Mum is already a “Grandma”. I tried to explain to her politely that my plan is not to marry now or spending my little money on building a house only to halfway and continue struggling and saving from scratch rather to develop myself first and then money will come with it and I can now consider marriage afterwards.

I Also think about business but I think it’s risky. Also, marrying and leaving my wife back home doesn’t sit well with me and bringing her here making family wouldn’t be easy as maintaining family is expensive here and there is no child benefit/support compared to the west. Perhaps taking care of my widow mother and taking care of wife/family and sometimes relatives wahala from my paltry salary is striking fear into my bone marrow.

So, getting married now/starting a building project would take away my money and might shatter my plans.

Great Nairalanders, please I am confused, advise me, come to my rescue!

Admin, please help my life by pushing this for me. E dakun!

