Ok so I’ve been dating my baby mama for 2years and we cool and planning for the future till my father called to question my ability to impregnate a woman.

He went as far as saying if I can’t impregnate the girl he always see me with that I should bring her to him to help me out ..

I was like what tha Bleep??

So after that day, tmy mindset changed and I started diving in improtected and that was how I became a baby daddy of 2 beautiful kids.

