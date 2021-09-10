I Don’t Find My Wife Sexually Attractive – Please Help

I and my wife met through her senior sister who happens to be my friend and also my toaster.

I ended up falling in love with my wife through her sister who claims we can’t date because we’re of age bracket.

We courts for 6 years before getting married to her and blessed with a beautiful daughter.

Lately I don’t find her attractive to me anymore. She’s the one begging for sex before I consider her once or twice in a month.

Please nairalanders, I need advice what could cause it and what should I do because I don’t want to loose my marriage.

