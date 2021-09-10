“I Don’t Have Time For Nonsense” – Tonto Dikeh Replies Bobrisky

Tonto Dikeh has responded to Bobrisky after she dragged her over her failed relationships.

Tonto has said that she doesn’t have time for nonsense because she knows her worth.

Taking to social media, Tonto Dikeh dropped a video where popular American comedian Steve Harvey is talking about how he doesn’t tolerate nonsense from people who barely know him.

Tonto Dikeh captioned the video, ‘I DONT HAVE TIME FOR NONSENSE. I KNOW WHO I AM AND WHO’S I AM.’

This comes after Tonto Dikeh posted her daily inspirational post advising people to be careful when they pose questions to God asking why something didn’t work out for them.

Reacting to that, Bobrisky fired Tonto Dikeh about her failed relationship. Bob noted that Tonto has been disturbing people with quotes but she can’t find a husband.

She went on to say that she should rather be reading those quotes to herself and not bother internet users.



