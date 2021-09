Messi just got substituted by poch after he was looking very likely to score today against Lyon.

He had 3 of his shots saved while hitting the bar from a well taken free kick.

Messi was very angry when he was substituted for hakimi. I think poch should be sacked. He’s a useless manager.

Meanwhile, pendu aka Tap-in-Aldo fans are enjoying the moment, they think messi is a fraud whereas he isn’t. I think yall need to be patient with him here

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...