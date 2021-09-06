‘I Find It Hard Expressing Myself And It Is Killing Me’

Hello fellow Nairalanders,

Please I need your advice on this.I find it hard to express myself to people because of been rejected by them

I find it hard to express myself because of being criticized

I find it hard to express myself even at my place of work because of being sacked going back to square one

There are somethings I don’t voluntrily want to do when people ask me to do then but I can’t say no because I don’t want to look bad

I lack self confidence too

I really need help because deep down I hate it when I can’t express my feelings to people

Have been pretending to enjoy pain and stress since I was born and now am 21 years of age,no school,no handwork, always feeling shy but I have one talent which is music but I don’t know how to go about it and I don’t want to see sucide as an option

I blame my parents for this things because when I was small, they don’t allow me to go out and experience life

As I write about this now,I feed myself and instead of them to give me, they are always demanding from me

I don’t even know where to start from

Am tired of this goddamn world!

