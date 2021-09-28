‘I Give Her ₦30k Every 2 Weeks, Bought ₦120k Phone For Her, Yet She Posted This’

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

My girl of 5months who I’ve been dating and caring for and also giving 30k every 2weeks and even bought a phone worth 120k for during her birthday posted this on a bloggers comment section. I liked her both comments and she has been calling to talk to me but I have not picked her call. Pls folks should I listen to her pleas or move on. This is a girl that iv introduced to my dad as my babe and I’m eyeing her for marriage. I think am being used here….pls i need mature comments.

Note: Find attached her post…I circled her comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: