I Had Fs On My Report Card: Rapper Moneybagg Yo Flaunts His Car, Money As He Turns 30

‘I Had Fs On My Report Card’ – Moneybagg Yo Flaunts His Car, Money As He Turns 30 (Photos)

American rapper, Moneybagg Yo turned 30 years old on Wednesday 22nd September 2021, IgbereTV reports.

To mark his birthday, he took to Instagram and Twitter to show off his luxury cars and wads of cash.

He wrote in the caption that he had straight Fs on his report card but he is now successful.

“I Had Nun But F’s On My Report Card, Anything is possible!! Happy Bagg Day To Myself !!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUIWyfSlpZh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

