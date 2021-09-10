I Hurt My Mom Badly, How Do I Pacify Her?

Good morning N’landers, I will make this post as brief and concise as possible.

Some months ago while I was home on break from school, I visited one of my in-laws that owns a school to introduce a software to him for his school. The man complained that I was too distant from him, citing how I never call him or ask him for favours whenever I’m in school. I told him I will reach out to him more often.

I told my mom about my visit and she told me without mincing words to resist collecting money from the man. My mom is the religious type and has been skeptical about the man’s source of wealth.

When school resumed things were difficult at home and I couldn’t resume school. I spent close to three months after resumption at home due to lack of funds.

Note that since my admission from my first year to my final year, I’ve never asked any relative for help no received any help from anyone aside my immediate family.

I lost my resolve not to ask for help when my project supervisor called me and scolded me over the phone for my inability to resume school. I sent the man a text soliciting for help, he sent me 5k which I added to the little I had and resumed school. I didn’t tell my mom because I knew she won’t be happy about it.

In school things were so hard for me, during a particular period I went almost one week living on just water, that period I’m sure I would eaten food sacrificed to a deity if I had access to one. I called the man again and he reluctantly sent me 4k after many calls and text messages.

This early morning I got a phone call from my mom, she was crying over the phone. She was hurt and said I betrayed her because I went behind her back to collected money from a man she told me to avoid. She said that singular act of mine has destroyed all her efforts and prayers to break us free from bondage. I tired to explain that the money wasnt a physical cash hence it has no effect on me but to no avail. She said I’ve broken her for life and she would never forgive me.

I have a very close relationship with my mom and everything she told me really hurt me and I’m confused on the action to take. I am 28 but I hardly hide anything from her, I didn’t tell her about the money because I know she wouldn’t approve of it and I needed it. This is the first time any relative has contributed to my education ever. I don’t even know how she got to know.

Please how do I pacify her and get her to forgive me? I really love my mom and can’t bear to see her this heartbroken.

