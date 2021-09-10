I Just Got Scammed

by super loan app

Let me say it’s my greed just that man is so so broke and I needed money for urgent reason, (my baby medicals tomorrow)

the app is fake unknown to me so I downloaded it from playStore. and I got registered just like normal app.

see the details.

first as I keyed in my number to register and the otp code should be sent to my number as sms but the app generated the otp code automatically (First red flag but ignored). I filled in all my details with atm card info, all.

I continued every and the offered many options there. what triggered my application was they offered loan of 30k to be paid back in 120days was what captivated my mind.

so at the dying stage I was a little surprised when they said they amount i wanted to borrow which is the 30k is something blah blah blah that I will have to make a deposit of 2088 for genuine interest and verification that it would be deducted from my loan when paying (second red flag but ignored also)

my mumu me quickly keyed in my atm card details which is the pin and ccv all.

immediately I got the debit alert and going back to the app, it started to misbehave.

first I can’t edit or delete my atm details, it’s there on the app as default.

no loan offer options anymore. in fact after the payment sef they were even referring people to other genuine loan app as their corporate bodies.

I tried to screenshot the app, no way. says it’s protected. I tried to do screen recording it’s just dark, nothing. I tried to minimize and screenshot from therr, no way.

they even put timing on the app page like when the time elapsed they can’t give the loan again I guess it’s just to make people hurry to make the payment.

this is a well worked scam and I know it’s not only me that will be a victim.

My fear is my atm card details are still on the app as default I can’t even do anything about it which means that the account would be monitored and any money that comes in now is gone, immediately! So tomoro am blocking the ATM card at the office or does anyone know how I can block the card with someone’s phone? I will appreciate with the info abeg.

then I went straight to the app store where I downloaded the app, see what people are saying below.

I learnt my learn the hard way not to get greedy. but no one Is above mistake and being scammed.

be wise guys from this app.

You can just download the app and see if you can do screenshot to confirm this if it would be possible

