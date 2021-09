Having parked under a tree for a while with the glasses slightly down, I came back and met this smooth green snake inside the leg room of my official vehicle.

Ofcourse I and my colleague killed it immediately. However, this didn’t go down well with another colleague who argued that it was a harmless snake and we could just have found a way to let it out of the car and into the bush.

Dear snake lovers in the house, was killing this smooth Green Snake the best option?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...