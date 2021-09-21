‘I Just Noticed A Fraudulent POS Withdrawal On My Account’

Good evening, everyone.
I am an undergraduate student at UNN.
I applied for an opportunity recently that required me to submit a copy of my statement of account (SoA) to the organization for verification.
As i was going through the SoA now, I just discovered a POS transaction (withdrawal) that I never made as I do not use POS at all for fear of scams.
It reads…….
POS TRAN-SABON MAFARKI VENTUR/EN/NG/28072021
A Google search shows the said company is in Taraba state.
https://nigeria24.me/sabon-mafarki-ventures
The debit is N20, 000.
How was the withdrawal even done without my card?
I am so sure my card never leaves me as I’m quite scrupulous about my things.
I am so lost now
Pls what can I do to get this sorted out currently?
Can anyone assist me with the procedure of getting my bank (FirstBank) to look into this?
To think I need money badly this period.