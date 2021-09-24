I May Not Return – Ghanaian Teacher Says After Finding Pretty White Lady Abroad (Pix)

Dr Wilson, a high school teacher from Ghana who traveled to Vietnam about three years ago, has caused a stir on social media after boldly stating that coming back to Ghana might not happen anytime soon.

The gentleman, popularly known as Achabu, said this in a caption to a photo he shared of himself with a beautiful foreign lady who covered a part of her face, GH Base reports.

From all indications, Dr Wilson is sending the signal that life is going on very well for him, which is why he may not find any reason to come back to his motherland.

According to Digi Chat, Achabu was a science teacher at the Akuse Methodist Senior High School in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

He first went viral on social media after sharing amazing transformation photos that were getting many social media users thrilled.

Along with pictures shared, the gentleman indicated that nobody is really ugly except that their living conditions make them look bad.

@Dr_Wilson tweeted;

The way things dey go di33,

�� di33, till further notice oo..



@sasewis wrote:

“Aswaer you Do then open Ghana Flag of Ghana annex for there make we celebrate for there some lol.”



@WagesWorld said:

“You dae enjoy o. Ano sure you go come ghana Again.”



Legit NG | GH Base

