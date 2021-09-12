I Never Realised What Car Horns Were Meant For Until I Went To Uni – Reno Omokri

I never realised what car horns were meant for until I went to university in England – Reno Omokri

A Nigerian human rights activist and lawyer, Bemigho Reno Omokri has revealed when he realised what car horns are meant for, WonderTV Media reports.

Posting on his Instagram, Reno disclosed that he never knew that car horns are meant for emergencies until he went to a university in England.

He said when he was in Nigeria, he thought a car horn was meant to make the car in front of the driver move faster or it was meant to call the gateman to open the gate.

Reno stated that, in Nigeria, people use car horns to greet.

“It was not until I went to university in England that I realised car horns are meant for emergencies. Throughout my time in Nigeria, I thought car horns were meant to make the car in front of you move faster, or to call the gateman to open the gate. In fact, in Nigeria we even use car horn to greet. I had a neighbour who used his car horn like a talking drum. Po po pom was ‘how are you’. He even used it to call his children to the car. One pom was for his first horn. Two poms was for the second, and so on. So many things we need to unlearn in Nigeria!”

