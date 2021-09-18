I Once Threw My Boots At Mourinho – EPL Referee, Mark Clattenburg

By Amreen

Mark Clattenburg has recalled the time he threw a boot at Jose Mourinho after the then-Manchester United boss confronted him after a game.

The former Premier League referee was in charge of the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Stoke City in January 2017, when a late Wayne Rooney goal saw Mourinho’s side clinch the draw. The goal also made Rooney United’s all-time top goalscorer, overtaking the legendary Bobby Charlton, but Clattenburg has revealed that the game almost drove him to quit football.

He told the Daily Mail: “It was not long after full-time when there was a knock at my dressing room door and United manager Jose Mourinho came in. I was just taking my boots off.

“‘You must be happy this time,’ I said. ‘You can’t blame me for that draw, can you?’”

“‘I can,’ he said.”

Mourinho claimed that Ryan Shawcross had handled the ball inside his own penalty area, but Clattenburg insisted he made the right call. “‘What you on about?’ I said. ‘I got that right, I know I did.’”

“‘No. I’ve seen the video. You were wrong.’ He was going on and on. Shut up man, will you?

“I picked up my boot and launched it against the wall next to him,” he revealed.

“‘F***ing get out of my dressing room. Get out!’”

Clattenburg turned the tables and told the Portuguese boss of his own feeling.

“Mourinho froze. I lost it with him. I did not give a s*** any more. He did not know what to say. I was so fed up with all of the ridiculous mind games,” he stated.

“I drove home while going over and over the Shawcross incident. I watched it on Match of the Day and I was right, the ball hit him flush on the chest. So why was Mourinho playing funny buggers with me?

“I went to bed that night and I knew I’d had enough. ‘You know what,’ I thought, ‘I can’t be bothered with idiots like that any more.’”



Source: 90Min

