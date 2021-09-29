I Told My Wife Not To Kiss My 6 Months Son On The Mouth: Am I Wrong?

My wife is fond of kissing my 6months boy in the mouth. I personally don’t like this and I have told her to stop it but she refused.

This issue in causing a serious argument in my home and I want to take a serious action since she has refused to stop it.

Please I need advice from experienced parents.

I was abused sexual as a child by a cousin staying with us and there are cases of incest around me. I don’t want any of this to happen to my son.

The teenage girl staying with us always sees my wife kissing my son in the mouth and I am afraid she my copy it and start doing it.

Please am I wrong? Am I over reacting? Is it a normal practice? Please advise me.

