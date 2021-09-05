‘I Trekked To Church Today And It Was Fun But Church Looked Scanty’ (Pictures)

So I just completed a 10day quarantine yesterday and my sister din feel like going to church so I asked her for the nearest church to this avenue and she described it to me, Omo I see fine road and street like this, I just concluded if the church is as far as Lagos to Ibadan I’m treking it as I was going on the road and maintaining my walkway with my Bible, joter, hymnbook holding it on my hand like it’s me and my father today at his presence got accosted by a white couple who prolly thought I was going same church with them decided to offer me a lift but so ion look novice or newbie to em I just smily refused (I hope they din feel offended tho) but I’ll like to attest to the fact that I’m glad twasn’t racism wey hit me on the first day of jetting out

So I finally got to church (4th picture) and everywhere seem quiet, no heavy metal and paparazzi from every angle Drum, sax and keyboard was in a piano everyone sitted solitary no moving around here and there but I noticed people were not much in church like Oyinbo una no dey go church ni after church I was like which service is this? just 1 hr 20min

