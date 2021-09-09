I Will Defeat All Candidates In A Free & Fair Presidential Election – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie: I Will Defeat All Candidates In A Free And Fair Presidential Election (Photo)
Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie stated via his Instagram handle that he will defeat every presidential candidate, if a free and fair presidential election is held in Nigeria, IgbereTV reports.
Yul Edochie had earlier declared his intention of becoming Nigeria’s president.
He wrote;
“In a free and fair Presidential election in Nigeria I will defeat all the candidates who are also in the race.
Even in their hometowns I will defeat them.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CTmJ_rQLUox/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link