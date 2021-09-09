I Will Defeat All Candidates In A Free & Fair Presidential Election – Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie: I Will Defeat All Candidates In A Free And Fair Presidential Election (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie stated via his Instagram handle that he will defeat every presidential candidate, if a free and fair presidential election is held in Nigeria, IgbereTV reports.

Yul Edochie had earlier declared his intention of becoming Nigeria’s president.

He wrote;

“In a free and fair Presidential election in Nigeria I will defeat all the candidates who are also in the race.

Even in their hometowns I will defeat them.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTmJ_rQLUox/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...