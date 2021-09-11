Identity Of Corpse Abandoned At Edo Hospital Revealed, Police Arrest Suspect

The identity of the corpse of a woman abandoned inside a SUV at Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin, has been revealed by the state police command.

The deceased is Faith Aigbe, while the suspect has also been named.

The dead body of the 27-year-old was discovered on Thursday morning inside the hospital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kontongs Bello, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, disclosed that the vehicle belonged to the Enogie (Duke) of Uroho in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the State, Friday Iguodala Ogieriakhi, who is now in police custody.

He disclosed that the deceased and the suspect were lover until her demise.

The Edo Police image maker urged the general public to remain calm as the case has been referred to the Homicide Section of the State CID to continue the investigation.

According to him, “The lady visited Enogie on the 8th of September, 2021. When they were still at home in the night, the lady began to complain of stomach pain and the Enogie drove her to the hospital. On arrival, the doctor confirmed her dead.

“So, the Enogie reported himself to the police station at Ologbo. The case presently has been transferred to the homicide section of the state Criminal Investigative Department (CID) to continue the investigation to ascertain what led to her death rather than claiming different thing.”

It was independently gathered that the late Faith Aigbe was carrying an eight-month-old pregnancy for the Enogie.

It was further gathered that members of the deceased’s family who did not approve the relationship between the two lovers, pressured her to procure an abortion.

Meanwhile, the body of the 27-year-old Faith Aigbe has been deposited at an undisclosed mortuary for further investigation.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/09/11/identity-of-corpse-abandoned-at-edo-hospital-revealed-police-nab-suspect/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter&utm_campaign=identity-of-corpse-abandoned-at-edo-hospital-revealed-police-nab-suspect&=1&__twitter_impression=true

