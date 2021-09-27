Identity Of The Man Who Was Dragged Out Of His Car & Shot Dead In Anambra (Pix Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_zNj6k6a7c

The man who was shot dead by a group of gunmen in Igbariam, Anambra State, has been identified as Olisa, NaijaCover Reports.

In The Video making rounds online, As Sighted By NaijaCover, the masked gunmen dragged the victim out of his car and shot him repeatedly to make sure he died.

According to Facebook user, Dan Ugwu, Who Notified NaijaCover, Said, Olisa got married to his wife, Uju in May 2021.

OLISA just got married to UJU in May 2021. He didn’t imagine anything ontoward atleast this year. A group of gunmen ambushed him at Igboariam Anambra state. The daredevils dragged him out of his car, shot him repeatedly at the heart and left him in the pool of his blood. The way and manner human life is wasted on daily basis in Nigeria is unimaginable. While saner societies are making it difficult for criminals to succeed, ours is becoming a fertile ground to kill and escape. I am weak of writing RIP all day. Happy Sunday Olisa. Thank you.



