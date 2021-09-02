If You Could Change One Thing About Nigeria, What Would You Change?

The topic is self explanatory. If you could change one thing about Nigeria what would you change?

Mine: The mindset of the people. Nigeria is a disaster today because of the backward mindset of its people ( leaders included).

What would you change

