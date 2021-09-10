If Your Wife Is Not Beautiful, Its Your Fault – Pastor Kumuyi

Pastor Wf kumuyi was addressing infidelity in marriages, but this time he hit the nail at the very head. He turned to the Husbands and said if your WIFE is not BEAUTIFUL, its your fault. He went further to give an in-depth analysis and then proved his point.

The reason because most husbands (guys) compare their wives with other ladies, is because most times they see their wives at the wrong times while they see those other ladies at the right time. He said, most times Husbands see their wives when they are stressed up in kitchen, in the morning when they just woke up with stinking mouth and unkempt hair etc. However, they see those other ladies only in their best moments, when they dress to kill, with full make-up, bathed with expensive perfume, etc.

Get full gist here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5l5ZS5tvtg

Dont forget to share their someone who need to watch this too.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...